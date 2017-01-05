VIDEO: Aussie Cricketer Takes One Below the Belt For the Team

Hilton Cartwright is a 24-year old Australian cricketer. During a test match against Pakistan, Cartwright, well, I’ll let someone explain it using cricket lingo. Via The Mercury:

Standing just two metres away from the batting crease, Cartwright was sent to the ground in agonising pain when Misbah-ul-Huq smashed a cut shot straight between his legs.

In a painful introduction to Test cricket, Cartwright had no chance of avoiding being hit with the rock hard six stitcher smashing into his groin just 0.2 seconds after it left the bat.

Cartwright was crouched and in a catching position when he was hit from point blank range and did not even have time to flinch before being struck by the rocket.