Zaza Pachulia Currently the NBA's 8th-Most Popular Player According to Fan All-Star Voting

The NBA has released the early fan voting totals for this year’s All-Star game. The results are mostly normal except the second-leading frontcourt vote-getter in the Western Conference is Warriors center Zaza Pachulia. Pachulia has the 8th most votes in the entire league. This is why the NBA has changed their voting format.

With players and media involved, the league will be able to avoid a John Scott-type situation with Zaza, who is averaging 5.2 points and 5.8 rebounds in 17 minutes a night for the Warriors. If you’re wondering why people have latched onto Pachulia, watch this video. It will answer all the questions you never knew you should ask.