2017 Big Lead Staff NFL Playoff Predictions

The playoffs start tomorrow with an absolutely thrilling matchup. We are here to make our picks and see how ridiculous we will all look in a month. Enjoy.

AFC Wild Card

Glasspiegel: Houston over Oakland, Pittsburgh over Miami

Koster: Oakland over Houston, Pittsburgh over Miami

Douglas: Houston over Oakland, Pittsburgh over Miami

Lisk: Oakland over Houston, Pittsburgh over Miami

Phillips: Houston over Oakland, Pittsburgh over Miami

Shamburger: Oakland over Houston, Pittsburgh over Miami

Duffy: Oakland over Houston, Pittsburgh over Miami

McIntyre: Oakland over Houston, Pittsburgh over Miami

NFC Wild Card

Glasspiegel: Seattle over Detroit, Green Bay over New York

Koster: Detroit over Seattle, Green Bay over New York

Douglas: Detroit over Seattle, New York over Green Bay

Lisk: Seattle over Detroit, Green Bay over New York

Phillips: Seattle over Detroit, Green Bay over New York

Shamburger: Detroit over Seattle, Green Bay over New York

Duffy: Seattle over Detroit, New York over Green Bay

McIntyre: Seattle over Detroit, Green Bay over New York (but Giants cover!)

AFC Divisional

Glasspiegel: New England over Houston, Pittsburgh over Kansas City

Koster: New England over Oakland, Kansas City over Pittsburgh

Douglas: New England over Houston, KC over Pittsburgh

Lisk: New England over Oakland, Pittsburgh over Kansas City

Phillips: New England over Houston, Pittsburgh over Kansas City

Shamburger: New England over Oakland, Pittsburgh over Kansas City

Duffy: New England over Oakland, Pittsburgh over Kansas City

McIntyre: New England over Oakland, Pittsburgh over Kansas City

NFC Divisional

Glasspiegel: Green Bay over Dallas, Atlanta over Seattle

Koster: Detroit over Dallas, Atlanta over Green Bay

Douglas: Dallas over Detroit, New York over Atlanta

Lisk: Dallas over Green Bay, Atlanta over Seattle

Phillips: Dallas over Green Bay, Seattle over Atlanta

Shamburger: Dallas over Green Bay, Detroit over Atlanta

Duffy: Dallas over New York, Seattle over Atlanta

McIntyre: Dallas over Green Bay, Atlanta over Seattle

AFC Championship

Glasspiegel: Pittsburgh over New England

Koster: New England over Kansas City

Douglas: New England over KC

Lisk: New England over Pittsburgh

Phillips: New England over Pittsburgh

Shamburger: New England over Pittsburgh

Duffy: New England over Pittsburgh

McIntyre: Pittsburgh over New England

NFC Championship

Glasspiegel: Green Bay over Atlanta

Koster: Atlanta over Detroit

Douglas: Dallas over New York

Lisk: Atlanta over Dallas

Phillips: Seattle over Dallas

Shamburger: Dallas over Detroit

Duffy: Dallas over Seattle

McIntyre: Dallas over Atlanta

Super Bowl

Glasspiegel: Green Bay 31, Pittsburgh 27

Koster: New England 34, Atlanta 30

Douglas: Dallas 28, New England 20

Lisk: Atlanta 37, New England 33

Phillips: New England 30, Seattle 24

Shamburger: Dallas 35, New England 31

Duffy: New England 27, Dallas 21

McIntyre: Dallas 31, Pittsburgh 30