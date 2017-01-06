NCAAF USA Today Sports

VIDEO: Ben Boulware Was Also Poking Ohio State Butts During Fiesta Bowl

usatsi_9787838_153192880_lowres

VIDEO: Ben Boulware Was Also Poking Ohio State Butts During Fiesta Bowl

NCAAF

VIDEO: Ben Boulware Was Also Poking Ohio State Butts During Fiesta Bowl

Clemson linebacker Ben Boulware passionately defended teammate Chris Wilkins going out of his way to grab Curtis Samuel’s groin during the Fiesta Bowl.

Clemson player gets handsy

To summarize, Boulware posited that if you had a problem with what Wilkins did, you’re a loser who has no friends, not like the Cool Football Guys who make up Clemson’s roster.

Boulware’s rush to defend his teammate is understandable, especially because, as he says, the team’s been doing it all year. And new video shows Boulware himself was also guilty of a little extracurricular grabbing in the Fiesta Bowl.

Now, there’s always a chance the angle is deceiving and Boulware wasn’t poking the rear end of Ohio State offensive lineman Michael Jordan. But, Jordan’s strong reaction suggests otherwise.

There’s no doubt that Clemson has found a winning formula in grabbing butts and balls. One has to wonder if they could win without the non-consensual groping or if it’s somehow the binding agent keeping Brent Venables’ defense together.

The best we can hope for now is that some Tigers player tries the move against a large and angry Alabama player.

, , , NCAAF

Recommended Videos

More Leads

Comments

Latest Leads

More NCAAF
Home