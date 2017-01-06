VIDEO: Ben Boulware Was Also Poking Ohio State Butts During Fiesta Bowl

Clemson linebacker Ben Boulware passionately defended teammate Chris Wilkins going out of his way to grab Curtis Samuel’s groin during the Fiesta Bowl.

To summarize, Boulware posited that if you had a problem with what Wilkins did, you’re a loser who has no friends, not like the Cool Football Guys who make up Clemson’s roster.

Clemson's Ben Boulware has thoughts on people ripping Christian Wilkins for, uh, grabbing a handful in the Fiesta Bowl. pic.twitter.com/qC1DlDnHW2 — Brian Hamilton (@BrianHamiltonSI) January 4, 2017

Boulware’s rush to defend his teammate is understandable, especially because, as he says, the team’s been doing it all year. And new video shows Boulware himself was also guilty of a little extracurricular grabbing in the Fiesta Bowl.

Now, there’s always a chance the angle is deceiving and Boulware wasn’t poking the rear end of Ohio State offensive lineman Michael Jordan. But, Jordan’s strong reaction suggests otherwise.

There’s no doubt that Clemson has found a winning formula in grabbing butts and balls. One has to wonder if they could win without the non-consensual groping or if it’s somehow the binding agent keeping Brent Venables’ defense together.

The best we can hope for now is that some Tigers player tries the move against a large and angry Alabama player.