Boomer & Carton Respond to Mike Francesa Saying They're "Extremely Jealous"

Earlier this week, Marvin in the Bronx was gonna have a take about the Giants, but first went off on a tangent lamenting how Boomer and Carton treat Mike Francesa with disrespect.

Marvin never got to make that Giants point, as Francesa cut him off after saying, “I don’t talk about that show, Marvin. I don’t pay any attention. I never have. They don’t exist as far as I’m concerned. Jealousy is just a bad thing. It’s been that way since they got here, but nothing I can do about it. And I don’t worry about it. It doesn’t affect me. Don’t let it affect you. I would not worry about it. Some people are just extremely jealous.”

Boomer and Carton subsequently brought the audio up on their own show. Carton said there’s nothing to be jealous of. “Let me be clear about that. It’s not [based on jealousy.] It’s based on dislike.”

Carton proceeded to recount a meeting from 10 years ago with Francesa and WFAN operations manager Mark Chernoff in which he said Francesa sat above them to make himself the alpha, and supposedly was upset — read: jealous — about the attention they were getting after replacing Don Imus in the mornings.

