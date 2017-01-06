50 Chris Berman Nicknames for Future NFL Stars He May Never Get to Use

Chris Berman will step down as host of ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown, NFL PrimeTime and Monday Night Countdown after the Super Bowl. He’ll stay in Bristol in a reduced role after serving as the network’s lead NFL studio host. The new plan calls for him to host PrimeTime twice a year — after the conference title games and Super Bowl.

This means most of the incoming NFL talent will never have the privilege of receiving a Chris Berman nickname. Because we are nothing if not thoughtful at The Big Lead, this injustice simply will not stand.

We took the liberty of creating some Bermanisms for some of the future stars. Some are good. Most are bad. But, it’s too late to take it backbackback.

Leonard Fournetteaboutit

“I Can See For” Myles Garrett

Jonathan “Lays the Woody” Allen

Jabrill “Don’t Pass The” Peppers

Reuben “On Rye” Foster

Jalen “Everybody” Hurts

Malachi “You, Me, And” Dupree

Brad “Cobra” Kaaya

Ben “Don’t Poke The” Boulware

DeShone “Der” Kizer

Chris “Early Bird Catches The” Wormley

Cordrea “Sherman” Tankersley

Desmond “Lion” King

Dalvin “Now He’s” Cook-“Ing”

Bo “Are You Going To” Scarborough “Fair”

Pat Elfein “The Shelf”

Vita Vea “Vici”

Malik “T.J.” Hooker

Raekwon McMillian “And Wife”

“Not So Tiny” Tim Williams

D’Onta “Hard Hat” Foreman

Derek Nnadi “Or Nice”

“Take Two Of” Teez Tabor

Baker “Half Dozen Points” Mayfield

Joe “Chex” Mixon

“Bad” JuJu Smith-Schuster

“Mitch Tribusky”

Carl “The Long Arm Of The” Lawson

Marshon Latti “Mary Tyler” Moore

T.J. WAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAATT

Chris “Fear Of” Godwin

Cooper “His” Kupp “Runneth Over”

Dan “Mister” Feeney

Tyrone “New England Clam” Crowder

Jordan “Whatchu Talkin’ About” Willis

Forrest “I Love” Lamp

Ryan “Don’t Call Me Barry” Switzer

“You Don’t” Zay Jones

KD “Was Shot Out Of A” Cannon

Scott “Marquess of” Quessenberry

Alec Eberle “Brothers”

DeShaun “Elementary, Dear” Watson

“The Outlaw” Josey Jewell

Chad “18” Wheeler

“Je T” Adoree’ Jackson

Jeremiah “He’s Not Yellow” Ledbetter

Da’Shawn “You’ve Got to” Hand “It to Him”

Psalm “23” Woolching

Bart “He’s a Problem for Defenses” Houston

Josh “A” Rosen “By Any Other Name”

Quincy “M.E.” Wilson

The possibilities really are endless. Let us know about notable omissions.