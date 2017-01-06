Clemson RB Wayne Gallman Dating Tigers Women's Basketball Player Lexi Carter

NCAAB USA Today Sports

Wayne Gallman, a junior running back for Clemson (who recently had a standard human reaction to Frank Caliendo), has had two consecutive seasons rushing for over 1,000 yards and more than 5 yards per carry. If he were to declare for the draft after this season, CBS Sports has him listed as the seventh-best running back prospect.

As noted by Busted Coverage, Gallman has been dating Clemson women’s basketball guard Lexi Carter for a little while. As a sophomore last year, Carter appeared in all 30 games, starting 5, and registered a career high 15 points on 6-10 shooting in a game against Tennessee Tech.

