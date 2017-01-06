Judge in War Machine/Christy Mack Case Rules that Testimony on Rape Fantasies Will Be Permitted

Defense and prosecution already arguing whether this testimony is pertinent to the case. @News3LV pic.twitter.com/oaDgeOc1Ig — Antonio Castelan (@AntonioNews3LV) January 5, 2017

In 2014, Christy Mack documented a severe alleged beating and attempted rape at the hands of her ex-boyfriend, former MMA fighter War Machine (real name Jon Koppenhaver).

The case is still winding its way through the court system in Las Vegas. On Thursday, Mack took the stand to answer questions about the former couple’s sexual relationship.

NBC affiliate KSNV details the dialog after Mack said that she had told Koppenhaver about a “fantasy” that involved mimicking rape:

Sua, Koppenhaver’s defense attorney, questioned Mack about simulated rape. “You would want to simulate a rape scenario with Mr. Koppenhaver?” Sua asked. “I had asked about that once to see if it was something he’d be interested with doing with me,” Mack replied. War Machine’s defense also asked his former girlfriend about a specific phrase she and Koppenhaver would say to one another. “Do you remember? Do you recall stating to Mr. Koppenhaver that ‘Real Men Rape’?” Sua asked. “That was a joke between us,” Mack replied.

Judge Elissa Cadish ruled that this testimony would be permitted in trial, but that testimony regarding Mack’s desire for choking during sex — about which she reportedly said, “It depends on how I would be feeling at the time.” — would not be permitted.

War Machine rejected a plea deal that would have given him either 16 years to life or 18-40 years in prison, and the case is set to go to trial late next month.

