Roundup: Who's Going to Pay for the Wall?; Dramatic Ski Lift Rescue; Nicki Minaj Single Again

Trump’s undermining … What lessons should voters learn … JFK Airport getting massive facelift … Tucker Carlson gets Megyn Kelly’s time slot … Odell Beckham goes undercover as a Lyft driver … In appreciation of Watchmen … NBC rejects throat drop ad for Golden Globes … Massachusetts sheriff says he’ll send inmates to build southern wall … And guess who won’t be paying for it … Roger Federer moves young fan to tears .. Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill are no more …Warren Sapp sued … Scary moment at New Jersey wrestling match …How will Connor Cook handle his big moment … Harry Reid is now in the rearview mirror, but not forgotten … Clemson striking while the groin-grabbin’ iron is hot … MEGACAST COMING … Squirrel bandits nabbing chocolate … About Tom Price’s stock trading … The Breitbart of the Left … Ann Coulter’s 14 tweet …Texas man tries to destroy cocaine hidden in his fat rolls … Woody Johnson not exactly heaping praise on Christian Hackenberg … You crazy for this one, Taco Bell … Anyone else feel very weird reading “revenge diet” stories … Nicki Minaj.

Tend to agree that Matt Ryan is the NFL MVP. [CBS Sports]

This hate crime kidnapping in Chicago is awful. [Chicago Tribune]

Professional slackliner saves unconscious man hanging on chairlift. [Denver Post]

A.J. Daulerio tells his story. [Esquire]

Puppy Bowl preview siren. [Uproxx]

Brook Lopez is a large man.

This little zamboni dude is not.

When his backyard ice rink needed to be cleaned up, Jaxen and his dad made a zamboni out of his tricycle, the result is adorable: pic.twitter.com/7GuJb2IF5s — From The Faceoff (@FromTheFaceoff) January 4, 2017

Something Corporate — “The Astronaut”