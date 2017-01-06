T.J. Leaf Putting Up Kevin Love Numbers, Russell Westbrook Dunks at UCLA

While Lonzo Ball is getting most of the national attention – party because of his little brothers’ exploits – fellow freshman starter T.J. Leaf is also having a pretty monstrous start to his college career. Leaf is averaging 17.5 points, 9.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.2 blocks per game. Obviously, it’s very early, but those numbers are very similar to what Kevin Love averaged in his one season at UCLA.

Oh, and Leaf also dunked during UCLA’s win over Cal on Thursday. It was pretty nasty. A lot more Russell Westbrook than Kevin Love in this highlight.