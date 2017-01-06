VIDEO: Marco Belinelli Did Something Awesome, But a Clock Ruined It

Marco Belinelli had an extremely forgettable game against the Pistons on Thursday. Until the final half-second of the game when he nearly pulled off one of the greatest buzzer-beaters in basketball history. Belinelli was 0-6 from the field and scored just 5 points, but was in for the Hornets final possession with the team down 1 to the Pistons.

Belinelli took the ball out on the side with 0.5 seconds remaining and no timeouts to set up a play. When Marcus Morris turned his back and none of Belinelli’s teammates came open, he threw the ball off Morris’ back, and banked in a long, contested 3 that did not count. It really was one of the more remarkable plays you’ll ever see.

It’s a shame Belinelli didn’t have another half second or so to make it count. I mean, what is a second anyway? What is time? Why pay any attention to a stupid clock if all it does is ruin something beautiful?