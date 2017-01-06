Video of John Cena Speaking Chinese Is Very Impressive

It was a pleasure meeting you all in Shanghai, maybe I'll see you across the ring one day. #Welcome pic.twitter.com/YZr4lnEzS1 — John Cena (@JohnCena) January 6, 2017

It’s been about six months since John Cena went to Shanghai — and about eight months since we learned from a Rolling Stone profile that he was studying Mandarin — and he just put this video up on Twitter to announce that three of seven new Chinese recruits arrived at the WWE Performance Center.

As a small WWE stockholder, I’m acutely aware that expansion into China would represent as big of a growth opportunity that exists for the brand. WWE certainly appears to be working toward that goal. It could be awhile until they get there, but as an individual it is extremely savvy for Cena to have put in the time and effort to learn not just the vocabulary but the dialect. If all breaks right for him, he has the chance to join The Rock as WWE’er turned global megastar.