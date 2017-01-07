NCAAB USA Today Sports

VIDEO: Is This Another Trip Attempt by Grayson Allen?

LOUISVILLE, KY - FEBRUARY 20: Grayson Allen #3 of the Duke Blue Devils dribbles the ball during the game against the Louisville Cardinals at KFC YUM! Center on February 20, 2016 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Grayson Allen tries to trip

Grayson Allen served a one-game suspension for repeated tripping opponents. In his second game back, he became momentarily entangled with Boston College’s Connar Tava after the Golden Eagles forward set a screen.

Allen definitely raised his leg. Because everything he does now will be intensely scrutinized, there’s sure to be great debate as to if he was trying to trip Tava. So, let’s have that debate.

I want to believe the best in Allen. I want to believe this was an accident. I’m giving him the benefit of the doubt, but feel as though that will the minority opinion.

