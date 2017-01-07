USC Commit Bubba Bolden Kicked Ball Out of Opposing Holder's Hands on Ridiculous Blocked FG Touchdown

Four-star safety Bubba Bolden took advantage of some less than diligent special teams play during the U.S. Army All-American Bowl today and it resulted in the most outlandish blocked field goal return you’ll ever see. Bolden, who also committed to USC during the game, perfectly timed his leap over the line to beat the opposing kicker in a race to kick the ball, instead sending it the other way. He then scooped it up and took it 52 yards to the end zone for a touchdown.

This is something that happened. Happy there’s video proof to back it up.