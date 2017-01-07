VIDEO: 15-Year Old Girl Dunks in Colorado High School Basketball Game

Francesca Belibi a 15-year old girl. On Friday Belibi, who stands 6’0″, became the first girl in Colorado history to dunk in a high school basketball game. Hats off to her because this was a pretty nice dunk for a high schooler – boy or girl.

First Colorado HS Girls Dunk in history. Fran Belibi 15 yr old soph Regis Jesuit HS #SCtop10 @milehimagicbb @MileHiSptsPreps @MileHighSports pic.twitter.com/bMPoRJyPfe — RJHS Girls BBall (@RJHSGDBball) January 7, 2017

Hudl has a better quality video.