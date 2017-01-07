USA Today Sports

VIDEO: 15-Year Old Girl Dunks in Colorado High School Basketball Game

hsdunk

VIDEO: 15-Year Old Girl Dunks in Colorado High School Basketball Game

High School Sports

VIDEO: 15-Year Old Girl Dunks in Colorado High School Basketball Game

Francesca Belibi a 15-year old girl. On Friday Belibi, who stands 6’0″, became the first girl in Colorado history to dunk in a high school basketball game. Hats off to her because this was a pretty nice dunk for a high schooler – boy or girl.

Hudl has a better quality video.

, High School Sports

Recommended Videos

More Leads

Comments

Latest Leads

More Big Lead
Home