For the second straight week, it appears Oakland Raiders wide receiver Michael Crabtree had his gold chain forcibly removed by a defender. Last Sunday, Denver Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib ripped it off in anger . Today, the chain came off as Crabtree was tackled after a 19-yard reception.

Quite an impressive streak he’s working on.

Crabtree owes teammate Seth Roberts and his eagle eyes a favor for spotting the jewelry so quickly. Great show of teamwork there being so helpful.