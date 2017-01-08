Aaron Rodgers Hail Mary Touchdown Pass to Randall Cobb Puts Packers Up 14-6 at the Half

Aaron Rodgers, the Hail Mary King, has done it again. He heaved the football 65 yards in the air on the final play of the first half, and the Packers took a stunning 14-6 halftime lead over the Giants.

New York dominated the first 27 minutes of the half, before a short field helped Rodgers get on the board and snag a 7-6 lead. Then, after the Giants foolishly ran the ball on 3rd and short, the Packers got the ball back, setting up Rodgers’ heroics.

It’s the 3rd Hail Mary touchdown pass for Rodgers in the last two years.