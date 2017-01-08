VIDEO: Antonio Brown Scored Two Touchdowns In 1st Quarter Against Dolphins

Pittsburgh Steelers WR Antonio Brown caught a screen pass. He made one guy miss, found a lane on the outside, and was gone. The touchdown gave Pittsburgh an early 7-0 lead. If commercials are to be believed, Brown felt like a random college kid who got a girl’s number.

Brown is playing his seventh career playoff game in his fifth trip with the Steelers. Surprisingly, this was his first postseason touchdown.

UPDATE: Brown did it again. He caught another 62-yard touchdown to give the Steelers a 14-0 1st quarter lead. With Thomas Rawls rushing for 161 yards a touchdown against the Lions, this has been a massive weekend for Central Michigan alums.