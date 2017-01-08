Cal Fired Sonny Dykes, Start The Chip Kelly Speculation

BREAKING #Cal has fired head coach Sonny Dykes, a source has told FOX Sports. Story coming on @FoxSports. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 8, 2017

Cal has fired head football coach Sonny Dykes, according to Bruce Feldman. The move itself is not so surprising. Dykes has had ample quarterback talent, including No. 1 overall pick Jared Goff. Despite that, he has just a 10-26 record within the Pac 12 and one bowl appearance through four seasons. That’s not exactly the progress Cal expected moving on from Jeff Tedford.

The surprising factor is the timing, just a month before Signing Day. It’s not clear what the Bears do from here. Though the immediate buzz will surround newly unemployed Chip Kelly.

We had Cal as a potential destination for Kelly in 2017. The Bears need to get better at football to justify their infrastructure investment. Hiring Kelly, who went 33-3 in conference play at Oregon, would be a major step. For Kelly, it’s not the worst place to end up if the money is right and he could do a lot of recruiting locally.

Some more reasonable options per Feldman are current, 31-year-old Cal offensive coordinator Jake Spavital and Wisconsin defensive coordinator Justin Wilcox.

In mix to replace Sonny Dykes, #Cal OC Jake Spavital>Great recruiter & led nation's No 10 O despite having to replace Goff & top 6 receivers — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 8, 2017