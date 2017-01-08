Erin Andrews Could Only Ask Aaron Rodgers One Question After His Big Second Half

Aaron Rodgers went from a bad first half where he repeatedly was sacked and could not find open receivers (and a 6-0 deficit) to a big victory with four touchdown passes, including a Hail Mary.

After the game, Erin Andrews let us know that she could only ask one question of Rodgers. There was some online speculation that Packers PR or someone else with the organization was shutting down the amount of post-game questions, but Andrews later clarified that she was limited by the amount of time remaining on the FOX broadcast.

@NFL_Journal @packers @awfulannouncing nope…not for the Packers..it's all our pregame show had time for — Erin Andrews (@ErinAndrews) January 9, 2017

Rodgers did a good job taking blame for the first half and congratulating his line, and also said the offense had been missing a healthy Randall Cobb, who exploded in the game after Jordy Nelson’s injury.