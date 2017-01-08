Mike Tyson Will Train Chris Brown for His Fight with Soulja Boy, According to 50 Cent

The first thing you need to know about this is that Chris Brown, the singer, and Soulja Boy, the rapper, have beef. The beef regards the time Soulja Boy ‘liked” a photo of Brown’s ex-girlfriend.

The only way to resolve a dispute like that is to have a televised fistfight about it, and now Mike Tyson has offered his services as a coach for Brown, who will need the help after Soulja Boy enlisted Floyd Mayweather for an event which is most certainly a real fight and definitely not a stunt aimed at an audience of 8th graders.

This is all according to 50 Cent.

Breaking News: It's Show time Baby!!! #putthegunsdown lol A video posted by 50 Cent (@50cent) on Jan 6, 2017 at 5:00pm PST

Soulja Boy appears to be ready.