USA Today Sports

Mike Tyson Will Train Chris Brown for His Fight with Soulja Boy, According to 50 Cent

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 27: Soulja Boy attends the official BET Experience gifting suite sponsored by Hennessy at Los Angeles Convention Center on June 27, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Noel Vasquez/Getty Images for Hennessy V.S)

Mike Tyson Will Train Chris Brown for His Fight with Soulja Boy, According to 50 Cent

Athletes and Celebrities

Mike Tyson Will Train Chris Brown for His Fight with Soulja Boy, According to 50 Cent

The first thing you need to know about this is that Chris Brown, the singer, and Soulja Boy, the rapper, have beef. The beef regards the time Soulja Boy ‘liked” a photo of Brown’s ex-girlfriend.

The only way to resolve a dispute like that is to have a televised fistfight about it, and now Mike Tyson has offered his services as a coach for Brown, who will need the help after Soulja Boy enlisted Floyd Mayweather for an event which is most certainly a real fight and definitely not a stunt aimed at an audience of 8th graders.

This is all according to 50 Cent.

Breaking News: It's Show time Baby!!! #putthegunsdown lol

A video posted by 50 Cent (@50cent) on

Soulja Boy appears to be ready.

#BigSoulja #BabyDraco 😈👊🏾

A photo posted by Big Soulja aka Draco (@souljaboy) on

, , , , Athletes and Celebrities

Recommended Videos

More Leads

Comments

Latest Leads

More Big Lead
Home