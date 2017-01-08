Odell Beckham Jr And Other Giants Warming Up Shirtless In Frigid Lambeau Field

Odell Beckham Jr. warming up at Lambeau. Shirtless and in shorts. #frozentundra pic.twitter.com/HM64e196f5 — Bob Glauber (@BobGlauber) January 8, 2017

Giants players partied in Miami before their playoff game with the Green Bay Packers. They also opted to wear attire fitting for Miami while warming up at Lambeau Field. The current temperature in Green Bay is 11 degrees Fahrenheit. Unconfirmed, but they may be sending a signal they won’t be affected by the cold weather.

Now six Giants players "warming up" shirtless at Lambeau. Odell, Rashad Jennings among them. pic.twitter.com/hDpjhhzACP — Bob Glauber (@BobGlauber) January 8, 2017

There’s a word to describe this sort of activity: stupid. Though, the killer in cold weather is time. Running a few sprints is like rolling in the snow before hopping back in the sauna. We’ll see whether Giants play without sleeves or the voluminous, pad accommodating winter coats come game time. Guessing they won’t.