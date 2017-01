By the time officials sorted it all out and ejected the ejectable parties, the UNLV and Utah State women’s basketball teams had a total of 14 dressed players between them, after a brawl erupted in the third quarter of their game on Saturday night.

A fight broke out in the UNLV Utah State women's basketball game. pic.twitter.com/JzwutY8A9n — Tyler Bischoff (@Bischoff_Tyler) January 8, 2017

Eight players were ejected, and UNLV won in overtime.