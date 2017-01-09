Alabama Defense Helicoptered DeShaun Watson

DeShaun Watson looked like he would run for a first down on 3rd and long. Alabama stopped him just before the yellow line. Ouch.
Clemson Wins National Championship on Last-Second Deshaun Watson-to-Hunter Renfrow TD
DeShaun Watson threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to Hunter Renfrow with one second remaining to win the national championship for Clemson. The (…)
VIDEO: Refs Missed Blatant Pick By Clemson On Touchdown Against Alabama
Should have been pass interference.
VIDEO: Somehow, Clemson Failed to Guard O.J. Howard on 68-Yard Touchdown Grab
Alabama tight end O.J. Howard caught five passes for 208 yards and two touchdowns against Clemson in last year’s national title game. (…)
VIDEO: Bill Walton Shared Some Thoughts on Marijuana During Megacast
Bill Walton is part of the “ESPN Voices” element of the College Football Playoff Megacast. He dressed up like Uncle Sam for (…)
This Picture of Bo Scarbrough in 10th Grade is Something
Alabama running back Bo Scarbrough rushed for 180 yards and two touchdowns in the Crimson Tide’s semifinal victory over (…)
Watch: Alabama's Reuben Foster May Have Gotten Away with Targeting Deshaun Watson
Clemson’s opening drive was aided by a 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty by Alabama’s Reuben Foster. The linebacker (…)
Doug Marrone Has A Fantastic Opportunity With Jacksonville Jaguars
Doug Marrone could wind up doing great things in Jacksonville.
The Giants Trashed Their Plane Home From Playoff Blowout Loss
Classy if true.
Robert Kraft on Joe Mixon's Future in the NFL: "What?"
The Patriots owner was at the Golden Globes.
