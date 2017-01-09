NCAAF USA Today Sports

Alabama Defense Helicoptered DeShaun Watson

DeShaun Watson helicopter

DeShaun Watson looked like he would run for a first down on 3rd and long. Alabama stopped him just before the yellow line. Ouch.

