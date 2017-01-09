Bill Belichick, Just Like Odell Beckham, is On a Boat Before a Crucial Playoff Game

Odell Beckham, Jr. went to Miami and was photographed on a boat, in Timberlands. He then went out and had some drops and fewer than 30 receiving yards in Green Bay, and punched a hole in a wall.

You would think, then, that everyone associated with the NFL would be avoiding boats during the playoffs. Not the master, Bill Belichick, who is tempting fate ahead of going up against Brock Osweiler by being seen passed out on a boat.

Hey @OnlyInBOS, look who I found on the Nantucket ferry on their bye week…#RelationshipGoals pic.twitter.com/mZkADW07MK — Adam Markopoulos (@AdamMarko) January 9, 2017

We all know that everyone associated with a NFL playoff game should be entirely focused on that game at all hours leading up to kickoff. Odell Beckham could have been studying film on his off day instead of stripping off his shirt last week. Bill Belichick, meanwhile, is laughing snoring in the face of all the coaches who grind on business trips and sleep in their offices, by instead using his time to sleep on this Nantucket ferry.

There’s even a guy sporting an Odell Beckham-style haircut behind him, which might be the most amazing thing about this photo. Going with the bleached look and the receding hairline is a bold move.

Fortunately for that anonymous man, his hair choices won’t be seen on ESPN’s airwaves because of their handling of Deflategate.

Now, let’s just hope that Belichick doesn’t come out with a bad challenge of a Brock Osweiler fumble/incompletion on Saturday night, or there might be internet hell to pay.