Alabama running back Bo Scarbrough rushed for 180 yards and two touchdowns in the Crimson Tide’s semifinal victory over Washington. He also got the scoring started in tonight’s national title game with a 25-yard scamper. Second ago, he scored on a 37-yard scamper.

In short, he is hard to tackle. Judging by this picture from 10th grade, he was also hard to tackle back then. So Clemson’s in good company.

[Al.com, @charlespower]