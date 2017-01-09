Bryce Harper Deadlifts 505 Pounds, Commenters Roast His Form

Back is rounded a bit, but at #505 I'll take it! 🏋🏼#noOFFseason VC: mark philippi A video posted by Bryce Harper (@bharper3407) on Jan 6, 2017 at 10:52am PST

Here’s Washington Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper deadlifting 505 pounds with a trap bar. As he notes, his form isn’t the greatest. Luckily, commenters were able to come out in droves to tell him his form isn’t the greatest.

As of now there are 769 comments on the Instagram post. Some have come to Harper’s defense. At times the conversation has turned personal and expletives have been exchanged.

All this to say: the internet is a magical place full of wonder. Nothing is too trivial to become a breeding ground for non-constructive punditry.