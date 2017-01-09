MLB USA Today Sports

Bryce Harper Deadlifts 505 Pounds, Commenters Roast His Form

Mar 10, 2016; Melbourne, FL, USA; Washington Nationals right fielder Bryce Harper (34) smiles prior to an at bat against the Houston Astros at Space Coast Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Logan Bowles-USA TODAY Sports

Back is rounded a bit, but at #505 I'll take it! 🏋🏼#noOFFseason VC: mark philippi

A video posted by Bryce Harper (@bharper3407) on

Here’s Washington Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper deadlifting 505 pounds with a trap bar. As he notes, his form isn’t the greatest. Luckily, commenters were able to come out in droves to tell him his form isn’t the greatest.

As of now there are 769 comments on the Instagram post. Some have come to Harper’s defense. At times the conversation has turned personal and expletives have been exchanged.

All this to say: the internet is a magical place full of wonder. Nothing is too trivial to become a breeding ground for non-constructive punditry.

