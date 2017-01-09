DeMarcus Cousins Fought a Chair, Got a Technical

DeMarcus Cousins and the Kings played the Golden State Warriors on Sunday. That mean a chance for Boogie to go up against three of the five guys standing between himself and a starting spot in the All-Star game. The results of the game won’t change the minds of any of the fans who previously voted for Zaza Pachulia because those people are dumb and/or homers.

Kings’ DeMarcus Cousins gets technical foul for kicking and punching a chair in frustration (w/ replay) pic.twitter.com/X9Wq7pqygy — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) January 9, 2017

Cousins had 17 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 blocks, 2 steals and 7 turnovers in a loss. He also beat up a chair which earned him his 12th technical foul of the season. He’s tied with Russell Westbrook for the league lead. With the loss the Kings fell out of the 8th spot in the Western Conference playoffs. Minus the Zaza All-Star voting, the universe seems to be back in order.