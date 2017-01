Sources: There are team officials, teammates and close associates unclear of reason for Derrick Rose's absence for Knicks-Pelicans at MSG. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) January 10, 2017

The New York Knicks are playing the New Orleans Pelicans at Madison Square Garden. Derrick Rose, for unknown reasons, did not make it to the game.

Sources: At tip-off, Knicks still hadn't been in contact with Derrick Rose. Unclear if they've reached him — or kept trying — during game. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) January 10, 2017

Per Ian Begley at least one Knicks official was unable to contact Rose before the game.

At least one team official who tried to reach Derrick Rose before the game on Monday was unable to do so, league sources told ESPN. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) January 10, 2017

Stay tuned…

UPDATE: Joakim Noah says he was able to make contact with Rose and said he was “OK.”