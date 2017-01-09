James Harden Had a Quadruple Double

James Harden had another tremendous game and the Rockets beat the Raptors, 129-122. Harden finished with 40 points, 10 rebounds, 11 assists and 10 turnovers. Harden is just the 6th person with 10 turnovers in a game with a triple-double since the 1983-1984 season. As with most fascinating statistical games put by Harden, Russell Westbrook also accomplished that earlier this season.

The other guys to accomplish the 10 TO quadruple-double are Charles Barkley, Clyde Drexler, Fat Lever and Jason Kidd. The lesson? Never stop reaching for the stars. Even when you throw the basketball away while you’re reaching.

Harden leads the league with 5.8 turnovers per game. He’s currently 4th in the league in Usage Rate.