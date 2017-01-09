Joel Embiid Came Back With a Strong Response to Mia Khalifa's Zinger

Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid posed for an Instagram picture with teammates Ben Simmons and Nerlens Noel, and rapper Meek Mill. Adult film star turned Fansided contributor Mia Khalifa took that picture, posted it on her Instagram account, and added her own commentary.

Room full of L's A photo posted by Mia Khalifa (@notthefakemiakhalifa) on Jan 8, 2017 at 5:53pm PST

The Sixers are 10-25. Meek Mill and Nicki Minaj recently broke up. So, technically, there have been some recent L’s.

Embiid, a savvy social media user himself, responded to the slight with a fairly solid comeback.

Lesson learned: don't mess with the Sixers pic.twitter.com/Ae2SfMBx4p — Mia Khalifa (@miakhalifa) January 9, 2017

On an unrelated note, Miles of D is a great unused nickname for Darius Miles (not pictured).

Without making a value judgment, let’s just say Khalifa’s has carved out a niche in the athlete relations department. Solid content, if you can get it.