Joey Porter Arrested After Wrestling With Bouncer and Off-Duty Police Outside Pittsburgh Bar

Joey Porter was arrested on Sunday night outside a bar in Pittsburgh. Porter, a former Steelers linebacker, is currently an assistant coach with the team. He was arrested on charges of assault, resisting arrest, trespassing and disorderly conduct early Monday morning. Porter got into a confrontation with a doorman at The Flats when off-duty police officers got involved. Via the Post-Gazette:

Officer [Paul] Abel wrote that he went to the Flats and saw Mr. Porter “standing over the door man, later identified as Jon Neskow.” Mr. Neskow told Mr. Porter, “Last time you (Porter) were here, you threatened to kill me. You need to leave. You are not getting in,” according to the complaint. Officer Abel wrote that he asked what was happening, but Mr. Porter did not respond and several men, who are not identified in court documents, said, “Officer, we got him. We got him.” “As soon as these…males stated this, Porter lunged at Neskow and grasped Neskow by his arms and lifting him up off the ground,” according to the complaint.

It sounds like multiple people were able to wrestle Porter to the ground. Porter then allegedly grabbed the officer by the wrists and denied touching him. Porter realized he was dealing with a cop and backed off. That’s when Abel unzipped his jacket and turned on his body camera. There will be plenty of skepticism directed at the stories of both parties.

It was exactly a year ago that Porter got into it on the field with Pacman Jones during a Steelers – Bengals playoff game.