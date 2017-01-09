Justin Thomas Collected Second Win of the Season on Sunday at the SBS Tournament of Champions

Justin Thomas, who turned pro in 2013, is already proving that he is going to be a force to reckon with. Thomas won his first tournament in 2016, the CIMB Classic in Kuala Lumpur and had total of seven top 10 finishes during the season that included third place finishes at the Frys.com Open, Honda Classic, Players Championship, and the Travelers Championship. Thomas also finished tied for 10th at the Barclays and tied for sixth at the Tour Championship.

The 23-year-old Thomas, who was a member of the SB2K16 crew, started the 2016-2017 wrap-around season with a bang and won his second PGA Tour event when he successfully defended his CIMB Classic win.

Then, on Sunday Thomas added a second win this season to his resume when he won the SBS Tournament of Champions by holding off one of the world’s hottest golfers, Hideki Matsuyama, and became the first multi-tournament winner this season.

Yeah, it’s a great feeling. I mean, obviously I stumbled more than I would have liked to on some of those holes but I think it really shows where my game is at right now. I had some woes there the second part of the nine, but I stuck it out to still get it done.

Thomas, who left school early to turn pro, said he feels like he feels like he obviously made the right decision.

Yeah, that’s why I left school early and that’s why I turned pro when I did. I came out here to win and I felt like I was ready to. These last couple tournaments, to get a couple done, it’s always great.

The former Alabama golfer said he has built his schedule around the majors this season, which is really no surprise.

But I’m more worried about Sony Open right now. I’m worried about the next event I’m playing in. I built my schedule this year around the majors. I feel like I’m in a better place in my game and mentally to where I can give the majors a bit of a run this year and hopefully get into contention. I guess that’s just where I’m at right now. … I basically had it set throughout the year. I like the weeks off before majors just because they are so grueling usually. Like I love Houston, I love the course. I think it’s great prep. The greens are very fast and severe like Augusta. But I look at it as, I go to a tournament to win, and if you win, it takes a lot out of you, and you don’t want to be going into Augusta not feeling 100 percent. So that’s kind of where I’m at. I like taking the weeks off to, I’ll go to Augusta the week before. I’ll go a couple days to a place and go back home and just to see how the course is. It’s pretty similar all the time when it’s not tournament week, I’d say. But just making sure that I’m fresh and I’m ready. I know the courses and so when I get there, I’m doing less preparation, or less preparation on the golf course and in my game and more just kind of maintaining, I guess you could say.

There’s absolutely no reason to believe that Thomas can’t win a major at this point. He’s proven he can take on the big boys and has a ton of potential. Will he win a major this season? That’s tough to say considering the guys at the top of the world rankings, Day, McIlroy, Johnson, Spieth, and Stenson all played extremely well last season, but he did move up to 12th in the world rankings and is now ahead of Rickie Fowler and Sergio Garcia.