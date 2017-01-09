Roundup: Meryl Streep's Golden Globes Speech, Man Wins $3.5 Million Playing Roulette; Watch David Blaine Shoot Himself in the Mouth

Kara Del Toro, a model … Macy’s is closing 68 department stores, is the era of big box stores over? … this is a bad New York story: “Sex Attacks Up 62 Percent in Greenpoint as Most Cases Remain Unsolved” … finally, resolution to a 2008 lawsuit by former newscaster Alicia Lane … “Beer-drinking woman launches SUV into river, keeps drinking” … sounds like Soundcloud is in some trouble … she’s a woman of her word: “Italian actress who vowed to perform sex act on everyone who voted no in her country’s referendum completes first date of tour” … in a different way, the saddest story of 2017 so far: Women who are marrying themselves … well, the media was way off on Ben Affleck’s “gal pal” – she’s a detox nurse … “Swedish Six-Hour Workday Runs Into Trouble: It’s Too Costly“ … this gentleman with the face tattoos is a pimp … “Americans Eat 554 Million Jack in the Box Tacos a Year, and No One Knows Why” …

Odell Beckham put his team in a bad spot with his actions last week – it was more than the Miami trip – and it came back to bite him. Also, Kevin Durant vs Draymond Green. [Full 3-Hour Show; Fox Sports Radio 30-Minute Podcast]

To the few dolts who don’t think college football players should be paid, read how they spend their “stipend.” [NYT]

After beating the Nets, the 76ers now only have the 3rd worst record in the NBA. [Philly.com]

The Rockets came back from a double digit deficit for the 5th straight game to win, and James Harden went for 40-12-11. [Chronicle]

Cancer sucks. “Austin Peay men’s basketball coach Dave Loos began a leave of absence Thursday night as he continues chemotherapy for a cancerous lymph node.” [AP]

Think back to watching the red carpet at the Golden Globes. The stylist who got the celebrity ready probably profited handsomely – from brands. [Business of Fashion]

Well this is interesting, and it may have draft implications: DeShaun Watson may play for Hue Jackson at the Senior Bowl. [Cleveland.com]

This is a sub-head you can’t help but read: “Feared dead a few months ago, a silverback named Cantsbee has reappeared from the mist.” [National Geographic]

This seems silly. One voicemail to a columnist, so now Dak vs Romo is about race? C’mon. [Star Telegram]

Nate Silver thinks that college football should consider high school debate scheduling format. If you’ve never been privy to how high school debates work, this one isn’t for you! [538]

Because you love some ratings talk, how about a few days of the ESPN swap of First Take and Sportscenter! [TV Sports Ratings]

Regardless of what you think about Meryl Streep, or her movies, this was a very good Golden Globes speech.

John Wall and the Wizards got to .500 with a win at Milwaukee, and here’s how the point guard celebrated.

Guy puts $100,000 on a roulette number … and it hits.

C’mon guys, of course James Harden is having the better season than Russell Westbrook.

At the 1:19 mark in this video, David Blaine sort of shoots himself in the mouth.