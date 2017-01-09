Mike Francesa Is on a Warpath Against Ode Hell Beckham Today

ICYMI: Mike Francesa Giants Reaction Open 01-09-17 https://t.co/HMoGPrgayD — Brian Monzo (@BMonzoWFAN) January 9, 2017

Mike Francesa has been a vocal critic of Odell Beckham Jr. since last season, and even got in a fight with Ben McAdoo about the receiver this past October. For the first hour of the Pope’s show today, he’s been in rare form, saying that Beckham never would have been a star in past eras because that used to come from winning, but now that elevation comes from “outrageous behavior.”

Going on the boat in Miami has not drawn Francesa’s ire thus far as much as running around shirtless before the game at Lambeau yesterday. Videos, as always with Francesa, are via Sports Funhouse.

Mike Francesa kills Odell Beckham Jr. pic.twitter.com/n44KPFpzrs — Funhouse (@SportsFunhouse) January 9, 2017

Mike doesn’t think that the #Packers were impressed by @OBJ_3 and @TeamVic walking around in the pregame with their shirts off. pic.twitter.com/LzvddUQC7Q — Funhouse (@SportsFunhouse) January 9, 2017

As I said in my recap from Lambeau, OBJ is a lot like Cam Newton in the sense that if you are going to be an overt attention seeker, your performance on the field has to be unimpeachable.

The comparison with Gronk has come up in other discussions — why is his partying perceived differently than Beckham’s? Well, Gronk did catch a heaping load of shit for dancing on a bad ankle after a Super Bowl loss, but beyond that I can’t recall his partying being an issue during a season, and whenever he is healthy he goes out there and rakes. (For an interesting discussion about this previously, Dan Le Batard once wondered how Gronk would be perceived if he were black.)

Anyways, here are some fun phonetic transcriptions from the inimitable Mike Francesa NY Twitter account (which coined the Ode Hell Beckham name I used in the title) this afternoon:

If we ah gonna treat Begum like we treat him. Dose bawls GOTTA BE CAWT. Has to be cawt in dose games. — Mike Franceser (@MikeFrancesaNY) January 9, 2017

Ode Hell is Pee'd Up Anne. Time to grow up, kid. — Mike Franceser (@MikeFrancesaNY) January 9, 2017

Nobody cayahs dat youah wearin sleeves, catch da bawl.

Nobody cayahs dat youah have youah shirt awf, catch da bawl. — Mike Franceser (@MikeFrancesaNY) January 9, 2017

Nobody cayahs dat youah have a one handed catch. CATCH DA BAWL WITH TWO HANDS!!! — Mike Franceser (@MikeFrancesaNY) January 9, 2017

Im not gonna get stahted with da boat. Dats da immaturity we have tawked about awn dis show foah yeahs. I was right about Ode Hell awl along — Mike Franceser (@MikeFrancesaNY) January 9, 2017

Dats da problem. Dey made Ode Hell a stah befaw he was a stah. He has gotta grow up. Runnin around with his shirt awf is foah dumb playuhs — Mike Franceser (@MikeFrancesaNY) January 9, 2017

If he cayahd moah, he woulda been home and not in Miami. Makin a hole is showy stuff. Dats tryin to prove somethin. Its nonsense — Mike Franceser (@MikeFrancesaNY) January 9, 2017

Youah know how to show dose guys da cold doesnt bothah youah? BY CATCHIN DA BAWL!!!!! — Mike Franceser (@MikeFrancesaNY) January 9, 2017