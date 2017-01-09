Odell Beckham Only Had 2 Drops in His Rookie Season, Had More vs the Packers in the Playoffs

Odell Beckham’s first playoff game was a memorable one. Not in a good way. He only had four catches, and depending on who is doing the grading, three drops, including two pivotal ones in the first quarter.

The 24-year old Beckham put the spotlight on himself this week with his trip to Miami, then his locker room antics during the week, and capped it by not delivering on Sunday.

[Aside: Jason, he’s 24 and having fun! I’d respond to that like this: You’ve got months in the offseason to have all the fun you want and go bananas on instagram. After three seasons, statistically, you’re on track to maybe be the greatest receiver in NFL history. If I were the Giants, I’d want my star player treating his first playoff trip like a business trip.]

The optics are not very good.

You know what else isn’t good? How Beckham’s dropping more and more passes each year. His talent is undeniable; his speed unmatchable. But the drops? Well, you can attribute those to many things, and without a visual breakdown of every drop, it’s open to interpretation:

2014: 130 targets, 91 catches, two drops

2015: 158 targets, 96 catches, five drops

2016: 169 targets, 101 catches, six drops

One easy way out is the unquantifiable “lack of focus.” And that’s what people are going to be talking about because of the week Beckham had leading up to the game.