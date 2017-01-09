Odell Beckham Punched a Hole in Wall, Reportedly Told Packers Grounds Crew Member to "F--- Off"

Odell Beckham was banging head against locker room door, per Sal Pal. Also believed to have punched this hole in pic.twitter.com/dOpRJyremD — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) January 9, 2017

New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham made his bed and now he’s sleeping in it. His jaunt to Miami after the regular season finale brought with it even more pressure to produce in Sunday’s Wild Card game against the Green Bay Packers. Instead, the mercurial young star dropped two big passes, including a potential touchdown as the Giants’ season ended at frigid Lambeau.

Beckham would have been judged harshly even if he’d conducted himself in a somewhat professional matter postgame. He’ll be ripped even more vociferously after news emerged that he banged his head against the locker room door and punched a hole in the wall.

He also allegedly had strong words for a member of the Packers grounds crew who witnessed the tirade.

“(The first grounds crew member) said, ‘C’mon man,’ and he was told to f— off,” Hollister said. “No one saw him punching the wall but basically he was standing right there.”

NFL security is investigating the incident while the Giants aren’t commenting.

Beckham, of course, is a fantastic player. Not to sound sound too preachy, but he might be best served to work on his self-destructive behavior this offseason. It’s quite remarkable the amount of trouble he created for himself in just one short week.

If there’s a bright side, it appears he didn’t connect with a stud and break his hand during his fit. Every dark storm cloud of rage has a silver lining.