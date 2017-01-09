Robert Kraft on Joe Mixon's Future in the NFL: "What?"

NFL USA Today Sports

SUN VALLEY, ID - JULY 5: Robert Kraft, chief executive officer of the Kraft Group and owner of the New England Patriots football team, attends the annual Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference, July 5, 2016 in Sun Valley, Idaho. Every July, some of the world's most wealthy and powerful businesspeople from the media, finance, technology and political spheres converge at the Sun Valley Resort for the exclusive weeklong conference. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Robert Kraft attended a Golden Globes party on Sunday. On the way in and out TMZ was there to ask him about Michael Floyd and Joe Mixon. Kraft seemed more interested in discussing Ali Landry. When pressed to answer questions about Floyd’s future, Kraft walked away. When asked about Joe Mixon, he either said, “what?” or nothing. Either way, this was a very good get.

