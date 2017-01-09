Robert Kraft on Joe Mixon's Future in the NFL: "What?"

Robert Kraft attended a Golden Globes party on Sunday. On the way in and out TMZ was there to ask him about Michael Floyd and Joe Mixon. Kraft seemed more interested in discussing Ali Landry. When pressed to answer questions about Floyd’s future, Kraft walked away. When asked about Joe Mixon, he either said, “what?” or nothing. Either way, this was a very good get.
