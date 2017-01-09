The Giants Trashed Their Plane Home From Playoff Blowout Loss

After an embarrassing loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, the New York Giants were apparently not in a good mood collectively. On their United flight from Green Bay to Newark, the G-Men reportedly trashed the plane they were on. How bad did things get on the late-night flight? A London-bound trip on the same plane was delayed more than three hours while the disaster was cleaned up this morning.

Passengers claimed the business class area of the flight was destroyed, and airline personnel were seen carrying numerous seat cushions off the plan, apparently to replace them. One passenger claimed the smell of cleaning products barely masked the scent of alcohol, while he had “popcorn, chewing tobacco and other food crumbs” on his seat.

Maddie King, a spokeswoman for United refused to throw the Giants under the bus–errr—plane, claiming she couldn’t confirm the team was on that flight. She also blamed the delay to London on a mechanical issue, despite the fact that crew members openly told passengers the Giants were the cause.

This hasn’t been the best week for the Giants. First, a number of the team’s players partied in Miami just days before a huge playoff game at Lambeau Field. Then they got humiliated by the Packers 38-13 on Sunday before allegedly trashing their flight home.

Something tells me the Giants’ PR machine will be working overtime this offseason.