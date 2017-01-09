NBA USA Today Sports

Jared Sullinger Claims Slander Regarding Eating Hamburger Off Floor

TORONTO, CANADA - SEPTEMBER 28: Jared Sullinger of the Toronto Raptors poses for a portrait during 2016 Media Day on September 28, 2016 at the BioSteel Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2016 NBAE (Photo by Ron Turenne/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBA

A bizarre rumor started last night after the Toronto Raptors lost to the Houston Rockets and it had to do with the five-second rule.

It’s unclear whether Raptors forward Jared Sullinger ate a hamburger thrown by DeMar DeRozan. It’s also to be determined why DeRozan would have tossed a burger “across the room” last night.

Was he upset about the loss to James Harden or was it the condition of the food that made him angry?

If this didn’t actually happen and Sullinger didn’t eat a meal off the ground, is this the most bizarre act of slander in recent NBA memory?

Technically, this only becomes slander if the post was meant to degrade the player or damage his reputation.

Perhaps, instead, this tweet was meant to celebrate Sullinger and his hunger to win for Toronto.

The Raptors signed Sullinger in the offseason and they are currently the No. 2 overall team in the Eastern Conference.

