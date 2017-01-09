Jared Sullinger Claims Slander Regarding Eating Hamburger Off Floor

A bizarre rumor started last night after the Toronto Raptors lost to the Houston Rockets and it had to do with the five-second rule.

It’s unclear whether Raptors forward Jared Sullinger ate a hamburger thrown by DeMar DeRozan. It’s also to be determined why DeRozan would have tossed a burger “across the room” last night.

Was he upset about the loss to James Harden or was it the condition of the food that made him angry?

DeMar DeRozan reportedly threw a hamburger across the room in anger. Jared Sullinger then went to pick it up and started eating it. — #MillsapToToronto (@Likkleyute) January 8, 2017

If this didn’t actually happen and Sullinger didn’t eat a meal off the ground, is this the most bizarre act of slander in recent NBA memory?

Technically, this only becomes slander if the post was meant to degrade the player or damage his reputation.

Perhaps, instead, this tweet was meant to celebrate Sullinger and his hunger to win for Toronto.

The Raptors signed Sullinger in the offseason and they are currently the No. 2 overall team in the Eastern Conference.