VIDEO: Bill Walton Shared Some Thoughts on Marijuana During Megacast

Bill Walton is part of the “ESPN Voices” element of the College Football Playoff Megacast. He dressed up like Uncle Sam for the occasion and has been playing verbal jazz all night long. His purview, as always, has been unpredictability.

All things considered, it’s surprising he kept his opinions on marijuana’s legality and punitive standards off-air until halftime. One knew, however, he couldn’t go four-plus hours without dipping his toes into that water.

“Marijuana should not be a Schedule I drug,” he said during what seemed like an endless break in action.. “And all of the people who have been in trouble for it for all these years, Obama should just blanket amnesty and move onto the future.”

Walton’s take was well-received in the room.

We’d be remiss if we didn’t doff our caps in Jay Bilas’ direction. His ability to remain completely stone-faced during Walton’s little speech was impressive and, more importantly, the unquestioned right business decision in the moment.

Try to read that face. You can’t.