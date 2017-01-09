VIDEO: Refs Missed Blatant Pick By Clemson On Touchdown Against Alabama
By:
Ty Duffy | 1 hour ago
Deshaun Watson hit Mike Williams for a four-yard touchdown pass, pulling Clemson back within three points. It should not have counted. Jordan Leggett pretty blatantly ran a crossing route to set a pick on the Alabama defenders, which is offensive pass interference.
Leggett lamely throwing up his hands at the end apparently sold the refs he was earnestly running a route.
Alabama Crimson Tide, Clemson Tigers, NCAAF
Ty Duffy
Ty is a Senior Writer for The Big Lead. He attended the University of Michigan. He likes his meals prodigious and his whiskey neat. He is based in Detroit.
