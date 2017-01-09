NCAAF USA Today Sports

VIDEO: Refs Missed Blatant Pick By Clemson On Touchdown Against Alabama

Clemson successfully runs pick play against Alabama

Deshaun Watson hit Mike Williams for a four-yard touchdown pass, pulling Clemson back within three points. It should not have counted. Jordan Leggett pretty blatantly ran a crossing route to set a pick on the Alabama defenders, which is offensive pass interference.

Leggett lamely throwing up his hands at the end apparently sold the refs he was earnestly running a route.

