Alabama tight end O.J. Howard caught five passes for 208 yards and two touchdowns against Clemson in last year’s national title game. The Tigers had held him to one 9-yard reception through 43 minutes in tonight’s game. All of that good work was erased with one giant mistake as Clemson’s secondary just flat-out forgot about him.

Jalen Hurts hit a wide-open Howard down the boundary for an easy 68-yard touchdown to break open a 17-14 lead.

Painful deja vu for Dabo Swinney’s side.