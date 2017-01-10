Auburn Fans T-P'd Toomer's Corner to Celebrate Finishing #24 in Final AP Poll

Auburn fans (presumably) toilet papered the tree at Toomer’s Corner to celebrate their school finishing #24 in the final Associated Press poll of the season. That’s the only possible explanation because they couldn’t really be celebrating a game their team wasn’t even playing in, right?

Sure, Clemson beat Alabama in the College Football National Championship Game on Monday night, but why toilet paper a tree to celebrate another school’s win? It’s confusing because Auburn lost to both teams this season.

Auburn started the season by losing to then #2 – now #1 – Clemson at home. They finished their regular season by losing to then #1 – now #2 – Alabama in Tuscaloosa. Woo!

Auburn has lost three straight to Clemson. They haven’t beaten the other Tigers since Cam Newton was their quarterback. Auburn has actually dropped three straight to Clemson and Alabama, but has beaten Alabama more recently. Anyone young enough to toilet paper a tree is probably too young to remember a time when Auburn was better than Clemson at football.

College football fans are weird. But what do you expect from a sport that has both a playoff and a survey to tell you who the 24th best team was. Expand the playoff? No thanks. I say expand the poll to include more teams.