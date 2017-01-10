NCAAF USA Today Sports

Here's Ben Boulware Licking The National Championship Trophy

Ben Boulware licks title trophy

NCAAF

Clemson upset Alabama and won the national title. Tigers linebacker Ben Boulware gave the trophy a slow, sensuous tongue bath. It’s not the defining image of Clemson’s title run, but it’s certainly an image.

