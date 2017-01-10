Here's Ben Boulware Licking The National Championship Trophy

Clemson upset Alabama and won the national title. Tigers linebacker Ben Boulware gave the trophy a slow, sensuous tongue bath. It’s not the defining image of Clemson’s title run, but it’s certainly an image.
Clemson wins the National Championship! Doesn’t their championship winning TD sound better with Titanic music? (Sean (…)
DeShaun Watson threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to Hunter Renfrow with one second remaining to win the national championship for Clemson. The (…)
Should have been pass interference.
Alabama tight end O.J. Howard caught five passes for 208 yards and two touchdowns against Clemson in last year’s national title game. (…)
Bill Walton is part of the “ESPN Voices” element of the College Football Playoff Megacast. He dressed up like Uncle Sam for (…)
Alabama running back Bo Scarbrough rushed for 180 yards and two touchdowns in the Crimson Tide’s semifinal victory over (…)
Clemson’s opening drive was aided by a 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty by Alabama’s Reuben Foster. The linebacker (…)
Doug Marrone could wind up doing great things in Jacksonville.
