Clemson Wins National Championship on Last-Second Deshaun Watson-to-Hunter Renfrow TD

DeShaun Watson threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to Hunter Renfrow with one second remaining to win the national championship for Clemson. The dramatic heroics capped a 68-yard scoring drive for the Tigers, who took possession with 2:31 remaining and facing a 31-28 deficit. Mike Williams and Jordan Leggett each made spectacular catches to put Clemson in position to score the decisive touchdown and stun Alabama.

