Dabo Swinney: Actually, Colin Cowherd is the Fraud [VIDEO]

Clemson, as you’re aware, slayed the Alabama Goliath late last night. To the victor goes the spoils, and for Dabo Swinney, that meant naming names.

“Now y’all gotta change your stories,” said the Clemson coach. “You gotta change the narrative. Y’all gotta mix it up. The guy that called us a fraud — ask Alabama if we’re a fraud.”

Dabo pretended not to remember his name.

“Was his name, Colin Cowherd? I’ve never met him. Don’t know him. Ask Alabama if we’re a fraud. Ask Ohio State if we’re a fraud. Ask Oklahoma if we’re a fraud. The only fraud is that guy.”

Here’s precisely what Colin said in late November:

The Spun transcribed at the time:

“Clemson’s a fraud. Clemson is going to get their ears boxed by whoever they play. They should have three losses, maybe four. I don’t buy into Clemson. They’re the New York Giants of college football. I don’t care what their record is. I don’t buy into them. And I had Clemson in the final four, so I should be rooting for them. I got no dog in the fight here. I think USC is the second-best team in the country and Vegas agrees.”

I mean: I’m personally a big fan of Colin, but he took an L here. This is an occupational hazard in the sports talk radio industry, and is especially true from hosts that are more opinionated.

In a surreal way, however, this Dabo quote could also be spun as a positive for Cowherd. His name is in the news. Attention is currency. The quote will make for good content on his radio show today, where he’ll explain why he was proven wrong.

A week before Colin’s assertion that Clemson was a fraud, Bryan Curtis published a piece in which the radio host explained his general philosophy:

“I’m just doing sports,” Cowherd said. “If I’m wrong on Cam” — he turned his palms upward and shrugged his shoulders — “who cares? … I’m in the interesting business.”

