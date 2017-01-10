Deshaun Watson Followed Through on 2012 Tweet Promising to "Go Ham" in National Championship Game

If I get a chance to play in a national championship game, Imma go ham. — Deshaun Watson (@DeshaunWatson4) February 5, 2012

Deshaun Watson etched his place in college football history by leading Clemson to a come-from-behind victory over Alabama in Monday night’s national championship game. The Tigers unleashed a flurry of fourth-quarter points and secured the title on the strength of a 1-yard touchdown pass by Watson to Hunter Renfrow with one precious tick remaining on the clock.

For a second straight year, Watson made Alabama’s defense look mortal. The junior quarterback torched the Crimson Tide for 463 total yards and four touchdowns despite taking a constant and occasionally dramatic beating from punishing pass rushers. Combined with the 478 he put up last year, Watson amassed a total of 941 yards and accounted for eight touchdowns in his two national title game appearances. Against Alabama.

It’s hard to imagine even he, as an exuberant kid with his whole life ahead, thought that possible when he sent the 2012 tweet. The fact that he was given the opportunity not once, but twice to make good on his promise to go ham — and delivered both times — is awesome.

Go ham he did. Twice. Double ham on the biggest stage possible.