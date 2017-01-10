Enzo Amore Shares Childhood Photo With Shawn Michaels After Appearing in Ring With Him

Shawn Michaels appeared on WWE Raw last night. With the Royal Rumble happening in his hometown of San Antonio later this month, there was some question about whether he’d throw his hat in the ring. He was asked about that in a subsequent backstage interview, and emphasized that he’s been retired for seven years and wants to show professional wrestlers what it’s like to actually stay retired — and then did the “anything can happen in WWE” thing.

Anyways, he was there to promote the movie he’s in, The Resurrection of Gavin Stone, which comes out on January 20th. He was also a prop in the ongoing feud that Enzo and Cass have going on with Rusev and Lana. You could tell that Big Cass was geeked to be in the same ring with HBK.

After the spot, Enzo shared this old photo of himself with Michaels:

Make it happen kids. A photo posted by Enzo Amore (@wweaallday21) on Jan 9, 2017 at 7:03pm PST

So, to recap, it doesn’t sound like Shawn Michaels will ever return for the one final match that WWE fans (and presumably its administrators) covet. Unless he does. But, even with the timing ripe for the Royal Rumble in San Antonio, that’s almost certainly not going to be when it would happen, if it ever does.