Intense Badminton Rally Features Fine Displays of Athleticism

Hardcore badminton fans will recognize the above video from a thrilling December Dubai World Superseries match pitting Takeshi Kamura and Keigo Sonoda versus Mads Conrad-Pete and Mads Pieler Kolding. And to the hardcore badminton fans: I truly apologize for posting a month-old highlight to this website. Don’t take it as a sign of disrespect. It’s just that there’s been other stuff going on.

But this action is as good as any college or professional football sequence that’s happened over the last few weeks — just with far lower stakes or eyeballs. Haters will say it lasted too long, but that’s simply a sign one’s sport has “made it.”